John Stones On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Atalanta Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Atalanta

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Italian Serie A side Atalanta in a Champions League group stage game this evening.



Atalanta arrive at the Etihad Stadium having lost both their opening two group stage games after being thrashed 4-0 in Croatia by Dinamo Zagreb and then going down 2-1 at home against Shakhtar Donetsk.













By contrast, Manchester City have won both their group games and sit on top of the group, having scored five goals and being yet to concede.





Citizens boss Pep Guardiola, who will be targeting another win, picks Ederson in goal, while at full-back he selects Kyle Walker and Bernard Mendy.





In central defence the Manchester City manager picks Rodrigo and Fernandinho, while Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan will look to control the pace of the game. Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne support Sergio Aguero.







The former Barcelona boss has options off the bench to change things if needed, including Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.





Manchester City Team vs Atalanta



Ederson, Walker, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Stones, Jesus, Bernardo, Silva, Cancelo, Otamendi

