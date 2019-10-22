Liverpool Tipped To Only Offer Short Term Deal To 31-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are only likely to offer a short-term extension to Adam Lallana’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season.



Lallana has been struggling with injuries over the last two seasons and has only been a peripheral figure at Liverpool in recent times.













The attacking midfielder scored the late equaliser against Manchester United on Sunday to remind fans of his qualities, but could still leave Liverpool next summer.



He is the final year of his contract and according to The Athletic, Liverpool are unlikely to offer a long term deal to the midfielder.





The Reds are expected to try and keep him the 31-year-old beyond next summer, but they are only likely to offer him a short-term extension.







The former Southampton man is expected to be offered long term deals by other clubs and that could lead to him opting to quit Anfield.



Lallana joined the Reds from the Saints in 2014 and Jurgen Klopp is a fan of his talents.





There remains time however for Lallana to force Liverpool into a rethink if he can remain fit and further contribute to the team.

