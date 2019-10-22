Mauricio Pochettino Comments On Liverpool Trip After Tottenham Thrash Red Star Belgrade

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino is keen for his players to bask in the glow after Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League and only start to think about Liverpool from later this week.



Spurs have been in poor form this season and question marks have even been raised over Pochettino's position, with all eyes on whether they could kick-start their Champions League push against the Serbians at home this evening.













Pochettino watched his side run riot against Red Star Belgrade with Harry Kane firing the hosts into a ninth minute lead.



Heung-Min Son made it 2-0 in the 16th minute, while another goal from the South Korea international meant that Tottenham went in three goals to the good at the break.





Erik Lamela struck in the 57th minute, while Kane capped off a fine display by completing his brace in the 72nd minute as it finished 5-0.







Tottenham now move on to a daunting trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool this weekend, but Pochettino wants to enjoy the win over Red Star Belgrade and is not keen to think about the Reds yet.



Asked about Liverpool and what the win does for his side ahead of the trip, Pochettino said on beIN SPORTS: "Now for them [the players] day off and enjoy the day off.





"Now is no time to talk about Liverpool", he smiled.



"Now is to be relaxed, recovery, and then to prepare the game."



Liverpool are in action away at Belgian side Genk on Wednesday evening, while they welcome Tottenham to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

