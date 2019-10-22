Mauricio Pochettino Knows, Daniel Levy Knows – Former Tottenham Boss On Spurs Star’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood feels Mauricio Pochettino, Daniel Levy and Christian Eriksen all know the Dane's future is not at the club.



Eriksen was an unused substitute during Tottenham's 5-0 thrashing of Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.













Pochettino turned to Giovani Lo Celso off the bench, overlooking Eriksen, who is now into the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Sherwood feels that Spurs' chairman Levy, Pochettino and Eriksen himself all have an understanding that the Dane's future is not in north London.





However, the former Tottenham boss has no concerns about the professionalism Eriksen will show during his time remaining at the club.







"He's such an important player and he's such a good character", Sherwood said on beIN SPORTS.



"He will be training his best, trying to get back in the plans.





"But Mauricio knows, Daniel Levy knows and Christian knows that his long term future is not at the Tottenham Stadium."



It remains to be seen whether Pochettino will turn to Eriksen for Sunday's crunch trip to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.



Eriksen will be free to sign a pre-contract with any non-English club from the new year, though Spurs may look to sell him in the January transfer window.

