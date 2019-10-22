XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/10/2019 - 10:55 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Zeroes In On 21-Year-Old Midfielder

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing a move for Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena in the January transfer window as the long term replacement for Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is out of contract next summer and is most likely to leave Tottenham in either the winter window for a fee or at the end of the season on a free transfer.  


 



Tottenham have been looking at the market for replacements and Alena has emerged as one of the top targets for Pochettino.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Tottenham manager wants to take the Barcelona midfielder to north London as the long term replacement for Eriksen.
 


Tottenham were interested in the summer as well and Pochettino spoke with Alena on multiple occasions to convince him to move to the Premier League.



But the 21-year-old remained keen on making it at Barcelona and the Tottenham boss’ pleas fell on deaf years last summer.

Tottenham have rekindled their interest in the midfielder ahead of the winter window and Pochettino wants to try again to change the player’s mind in the coming months.
 


He has featured just once this season for Barcelona and Tottenham are hopeful that the prospect of playing more football can do the trick in January.

Real Betis are also interested in the 21-year-old midfielder.   
 