More The Better – Former Rangers Star Confident Gers Have Squad To Handle Games

Former Rangers forward Iain Ferguson is positive that playing more games will only help the Gers and believes they have enough squad depth to cope with the volume of matches on the horizon.



The Light Blues are currently joint-top in the Scottish Premiership with Celtic in terms of points and goal difference and have also made their way into the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup while sitting third in their Europa League group.













Actively taking part in three competitions, Rangers have played 21 games since the start of the 2019/20 campaign in July, averaging more than five games per month.



However, ex-Gers star Ferguson believes playing more games show the side are improving in all competitions, including Europe, and it is only good for the club.





The 57-year-old, who feels Ryan Kent's return from injury is a huge boost and Rangers have a competitive squad, is confident that the Light Blues have the squad depth needed to cope with the volume of games.







"I think it all can be good for the club", Ferguson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"The more games the better. It means we are improving and we are getting better in Europe and lasting longer in these competitions.





"We're in the semi-final of the League Cup alongside the domestic side of the league.



"So, we've got a great squad and a very competitive squad.



"The guys we are looking at, everytime you see them getting a jersey, they look to try and keep it.



"Ryan Kent came back [against Hearts] from injury, so that is a massive plus.



"So yes, I think squad depth is important and I think Rangers at this moment in time, for me, have a really good strong looking squad in every department."



Rangers now have three games to play in the space of the next eight days, with a Europa League match with FC Porto and league matches against Motherwell and Ross County.

