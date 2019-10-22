Out-of-favour Chelsea Star Not Pushing For Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Michy Batshuayi has not been pushing for a Chelsea exit despite not getting the amount of minutes he wants on the pitch under Frank Lampard.



Batshuayi’s career at Chelsea is yet to take off and his playing time in the Premier League remains at a paltry 45 minutes.













The Belgian has seen Tammy Abraham overtake him in the pecking order of strikers at Chelsea this season as he continues to sweat in order to play more football.



There has been speculation that he could be leaving Chelsea in January, but the club are unlikely to let him go as long as they have a transfer ban hanging over them.





And according to The Athletic, the striker is also not looking to push his way out of Chelsea, despite not playing regularly under Lampard.







Batshuayi remains determined to prove his worth at Chelsea and is confident of getting more minutes on the pitch in the coming months.



His determination to make it at Chelsea made him ignore interest from Serie A giants Roma in the summer.





The Belgian is unlikely to listen to any offers for him in the winter window as well.

