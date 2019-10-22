XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/10/2019 - 14:54 BST

Out-of-favour Chelsea Star Not Pushing For Exit

 




Michy Batshuayi has not been pushing for a Chelsea exit despite not getting the amount of minutes he wants on the pitch under Frank Lampard.

Batshuayi’s career at Chelsea is yet to take off and his playing time in the Premier League remains at a paltry 45 minutes.  


 



The Belgian has seen Tammy Abraham overtake him in the pecking order of strikers at Chelsea this season as he continues to sweat in order to play more football.

There has been speculation that he could be leaving Chelsea in January, but the club are unlikely to let him go as long as they have a transfer ban hanging over them.
 


And according to The Athletic, the striker is also not looking to push his way out of Chelsea, despite not playing regularly under Lampard.



Batshuayi remains determined to prove his worth at Chelsea and is confident of getting more minutes on the pitch in the coming months.

His determination to make it at Chelsea made him ignore interest from Serie A giants Roma in the summer.
 


The Belgian is unlikely to listen to any offers for him in the winter window as well.   
 