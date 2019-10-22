This Is Nicolas Pepe’s Next Step – Unai Emery Backs Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Unai Emery is positive that Gunners record signing Nicolas Pepe is gradually getting to his best and feels the next step in the Ivorian's development is to score goals.



The north London club missed the chance to go third on the Premier League table after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Monday.













Arsenal failed to provide a reply to Lys Mousset's 30th-minute goal for the Blades despite having nine shots and Pepe, who joined the Gunners for a club-record fee this summer, was in the midst of it all as he missed an easy chance that could have put his side back in the game.



However, Emery, who feels his team were the better side on Monday, insists that the 24-year-old winger is slowly getting up to speed and believes finding the back of the net on a consistent basis is the next step for the player.





The Spanish manager is positive that Pepe is helping the side and giving the Gunners confidence with his performances even though he is not yet adding goals to his game.







"Tonight the match, in 90 minutes I think we controlled the game", Emery told a press conference.



"More possession, more chances, more shots.





"Pepe is improving and I think his way is little by little getting better. The next step is to score.



"Tonight for example, the best chances usually he is going to score chances like that.



"He is improving, he is helping and taking confidence for us."



Arsenal are now set to host Portuguese club Vitoria SC in the Europa League on Thursday and will be looking to bounce back from Monday's defeat.

