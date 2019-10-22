Tottenham Were Wrong Choice, Now He’s Nowhere – Former Ajax Star Advises Vincent Janssen

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Denmark international Kenneth Perez believes Vincent Janssen is continuing to suffer after making the wrong decision by joining Tottenham Hotspur and has advised him to return to the Netherlands to salvage his career.



Janssen flopped massively at Tottenham following his move from AZ Alkmaar and he struggled to then secure a permanent move away from the north London club.













He eventually left Tottenham to join Mexican outfit Monterrey, but his career has been further regressing across the atlantic.



The Dutchman has made just two appearances in the starting eleven this season and has been mainly used as an option from the bench at Monterrey.





Perez has lamented the wrong decisions Janssen has been making over the last few years and admits that moving to Mexico was another disastrous choice made by the striker.







The Dane said on Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports: “I watch watching Livescore last night [Sunday] before I went to bed and I saw Vincent Janssen sitting on the bench.



“I was thinking about the choices he made.





“A few years ago we thought: we have one striker and what can we do without Janssen?



“At Tottenham, they had an absolutely top striker in Harry Kane who you can’t touch. Now he is sold to Monterrey for €9m.



“It is great to play there, but not when you are 25 and have ambitions, and now he is on the bench.



“It didn’t make me sad, but these were difficult choices for a player."



Perez believes that moving to Tottenham was a bad call on Janssen's part and he is continuing to suffer from the poor decision.



“Tottenham were just the wrong choice.



"A few years later you actually see that you are nowhere at all."



The former Ajax star believes unless Janssen returns to the Netherlands, his career is as good as over at only 25.



“You see that his career is more or less over at the age of 25.



“His only salvation would be if a Dutch club, who need a striker, such as AZ or Feyenoord, pick him up.”

