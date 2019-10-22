We Could Have Won It – Marcelo Bielsa Assesses Leeds United’s Draw At Preston

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa feels his side could have taken all three points from their trip to Preston North End, after they played out a 1-1 draw at Deepdale.



The Whites dominated possession and chances against Alex Neil's men, but fell behind in the 74th minute when Preston counter attacked and scored through Tom Barkhuizen.













The goal stung Leeds into further intensity and they levelled through substitute Eddie Nketiah three minutes from full time, with the Arsenal loanee looping a header into the goal which Preston defender Patrick Bauer tried and failed to keep out.



Leeds pushed to win the match late on, but Preston had a good chance at the death, as it ended 1-1 and the two teams took a point each from the game.





Bielsa believes that Leeds were stung into action when Preston scored and could have gone on to win the game after they levelled.







He told his post match press conference: "Until they scored the match had a direction difficult to change. After Preston’s goal we multiplied our efforts to try to score after we achieved to score, we could have won the match, but we cannot ignore after they scored they had some chances to score again and maybe they could have won the match because until they scored the match was completely for us.



"After, in this period, until we equalise we could have received the second goal or could have drawn as we did. After the draw we had a sensation we could have won the match as well."





The Leeds boss saw his side yet again dominate a game, but struggle to score more than one goal, and he admits that opposing teams are still creating danger for his men even if they are not enjoying the lion's share of possession.



"What is clear is the opponent doesn’t need to command the match to create danger.



"We dominated, commanded the match, created a lot of danger, but it’s difficult for us to unbalance the match.



"When the match is a draw, before they score the sensation is we had chances.



"It seemed difficult today to score, but after they have scored we continued to attack, but there were some chances for them.



"Linking my job we could write a book about these situations because I have explained this situation a lot of times. Always I try to change details to make it different", the Argentine tactician added.



The draw means Leeds are still second in the Championship table with 24 points from 13 games and they are next in action at Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

