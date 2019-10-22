We Have To Beat Teams Like Preston, Got To Win There – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has insisted that Leeds United need to beat teams such as Preston North End to build promotion momentum this season.



A 1-0 home win over Birmingham City on Saturday took Leeds to second in the league table after a poor run form in the preceding games.













Leeds are back in the automatic promotion spots and will be visiting Deepdale this evening to take on Preston in a midweek Championship clash.



Whelan admits that Leeds are approaching a tough week with games against Preston and then a local derby against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.





He believes it is paramount that Leeds beat Preston tonight as they need to put together a run to build momentum in the promotion battle.







The former White feels it would be a massive boost for the team if they go into the Yorkshire derby next weekend on the back of two wins, against Birmingham and Preston, respectively.



Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Birmingham: “It's now time to start backing up these wins with another win.





“It's going to be a tough week, two away games now, Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Yorkshire derby, always a tasty one.



“If we are going to start making our way and putting pressure on the other teams then you've got to be beating teams like Preston. You've got to get a win there.



“Back to back wins going into the Sheffield Wednesday game would be fantastic.”



Leeds are two points behind league leaders West Brom in the standings at the moment.

