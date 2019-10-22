We’re Not Going To Win League So Cup Run Is Key – Everton Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton first-team coach Duncan Ferguson has insisted that a long cup run in the EFL Cup is definitely a target for the Toffees.



The Merseyside club alleviated some of the pressure on them this weekend when they beat West Ham 2-0 at home to end a poor run of form for Marco Silva’s side.













The Toffees are looking to climb up the league table in the next few weeks with a view to finishing in the top half of the Premier League table by the end of the season.



But Everton have not won a trophy since 1995 and Ferguson insisted that the club do owe the fans a long cup run with the possibility of ending the season with a piece of silverware in their cabinet.





The former striker insisted that Everton are eyeing a long run in the EFL Cup and believes it might even help them to kick on in the league as well.







“Definitely”, Ferguson told The Athletic when asked whether Everton are eyeing winning the EFL Cup.



“Let’s be realistic, we’re not going to win the league so the next thing has to be a cup. We’re focused on that.





“We want the fans to be happy and give them a cup run. I can just about remember ours!



“We were bottom of the league back in the day and Big Joe [Joe Royle, as manager] came in and you get a few good results in the league and a wee cup run and before you know it you can kick on.”



Everton will host Watford at Goodison Park next Tuesday night in a round of 16 tie of the EFL Cup.

