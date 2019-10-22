XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/10/2019 - 22:16 BST

We’ve Never Had Training Proof – Marcelo Bielsa On Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford Combination

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes that Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah can play together up front, but admits a lack of time to try the combination in training means he does not have proof that it would work.

Bamford again started as Leeds' lone striker at Deepdale against Preston North End on Tuesday evening, but he failed to end his goal drought in the 1-1 Championship draw.   


 



The former Middlesbrough man was brought off in the 77th minute for Nketiah, with the Arsenal loanee then scoring Leeds' equalising goal ten minutes later with a classy header.

Calls are growing for Nketiah to start, which would either mean Bielsa choosing to drop Bamford to the bench or the two playing together.
 


Bielsa, who is a big fan of the work Bamford does for the team, believes that the two strikers could play together, but concedes he has had no time to try out the combination on the training ground due to the volume of matches.



Asked about whether the pair can play together, Bielsa told his post match press conference: "They can play together. They should play one behind the other. This player will be Bamford, naturally.

"Take this kind of decision you can take in two different ways.
 


"For one clear need of the team, or because you are convinced they can play together and combine movement between them.

"We never had proof of this kind of combination in our training.

"Nketiah is not with us in the international break, because we play twice a week. In the week, when we prepare there are few chances to try these things."

The Argentine boss also defended his decision to continue with Bamford up top and Nketiah on the bench, insisting that Leeds have not had a bad run of results which would cause him to chop and change.

"The other reason is when you have a series of bad results and you have to find a different solution. That didn’t happen."

Highly rated striker Nketiah will hope to have done enough in his Deepdale cameo to warrant a start this weekend when Leeds take on Sheffield Wednesday in a Yorkshire derby.
 

 