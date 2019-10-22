We’ve Never Had Training Proof – Marcelo Bielsa On Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford Combination

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes that Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah can play together up front, but admits a lack of time to try the combination in training means he does not have proof that it would work.



Bamford again started as Leeds' lone striker at Deepdale against Preston North End on Tuesday evening, but he failed to end his goal drought in the 1-1 Championship draw.













The former Middlesbrough man was brought off in the 77th minute for Nketiah, with the Arsenal loanee then scoring Leeds' equalising goal ten minutes later with a classy header.



Calls are growing for Nketiah to start, which would either mean Bielsa choosing to drop Bamford to the bench or the two playing together.





Bielsa, who is a big fan of the work Bamford does for the team, believes that the two strikers could play together, but concedes he has had no time to try out the combination on the training ground due to the volume of matches.







Asked about whether the pair can play together, Bielsa told his post match press conference: "They can play together. They should play one behind the other. This player will be Bamford, naturally.



"Take this kind of decision you can take in two different ways.





"For one clear need of the team, or because you are convinced they can play together and combine movement between them.



"We never had proof of this kind of combination in our training.



"Nketiah is not with us in the international break, because we play twice a week. In the week, when we prepare there are few chances to try these things."



The Argentine boss also defended his decision to continue with Bamford up top and Nketiah on the bench, insisting that Leeds have not had a bad run of results which would cause him to chop and change.



"The other reason is when you have a series of bad results and you have to find a different solution. That didn’t happen."



Highly rated striker Nketiah will hope to have done enough in his Deepdale cameo to warrant a start this weekend when Leeds take on Sheffield Wednesday in a Yorkshire derby.

