XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/10/2019 - 12:43 BST

You Never Know – Former Manchester City Star Won’t Write Atalanta Off

 




Former Manchester City midfielder Ousmane Dabo has not ruled out the possibility of Atalanta recording a shock result at the Etihad tonight.

Manchester City are sitting pretty at the top of Group C in the Champions League after winning their first two games against Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk.  


 



They are favourites to keep their winning run going in the Champions League when they host tournament debutants Atalanta tonight at the Etihad.

The Serie A outfit have lost both their opening games and are staring down the barrel in Europe at the moment.
 


But Dabo insisted that they could get a point at the Etihad and cited Lyon’s win over Manchester City last season as an example that a shock can always take place.



He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Manchester City-Atalanta can finish at 1-1.

“Last season Lyon won 1-0 at the Etihad, in football, you can never know.”
 


Dabo, who played for Manchester City between 2006 and 2008, admits if Pep Guardiola fails to win the Champions League at the Etihad, it could be termed a failure.

He believes the Manchester City boss has the team to go all the way this season.

When asked if Guardiola does not win the Champions League at Manchester City, would it be considered a failure, Dabo said: “Yes, he has been there for three years now and every time they have been eliminated.

“They have already won the Premier League twice and now only the Champions League is missing.

“The fans are expecting it as they are playing very well.”   
 