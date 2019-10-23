Atletico Madrid Join Intensifying Scramble For Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Denis Zakaria.



The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been attracting the attention of several big clubs this season through his performances in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach.













The Switzerland international has clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham who are interested in snaring him away from Gladbach in the coming transfer windows.



Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Inter have also been linked with an interest and there are now suggestions that even clubs in Spain are now tracking him.





According to German daily Express, Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to join the long list of suitors for Zakaria, something which will further intensity the battle to secure his signature.







The Spanish giants have been monitoring his progress and are lining up a bid for the Swiss midfielder next summer.



Zakaria has a contract until 2022 and Gladbach are not keen on parting ways with the midfielder just yet.





They are only willing to talk if a club put in a bid in excess of €50m for the 22-year-old.

