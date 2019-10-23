Could Be Same Again – Former Leeds Star Fears Eddie Nketiah Won’t Start At Sheffield Wednesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has admitted that he is afraid that Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will leave Eddie Nketiah on the bench once again when the Whites play Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this weekend.



Bielsa has been stubbornly stuck to starting Patrick Bamford over Nketiah in Championship games, despite the Arsenal loanee showing more evidence on Tuesday night of his goalscoring ability.













The Arsenal loanee came on from the bench and netted the vital late equaliser to make sure Leeds drew 1-1 at Deepdale against Preston North End.



The Leeds boss continued to defend his decision to start Bamford after the game and Whelan admits that he is worried that the Argentine will feel things are working well and refuse to change.





He feels the Leeds boss will consider that he did his job at Preston as his substitution made an impact on the game and continue to start Bamford over Nketiah against Sheffield Wednesday as well.







The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game at Deepdale: “The danger is that Marcelo Bielsa thinks he's done his job, that he's made the substitution at the right time because we got something out of the game.



“Well, the game was there to actually take everything out of the game, possibly if you make the substitution a little bit earlier and be a bit braver.





“He'll probably look at it that Patrick's done his job and he's [Nketiah] come on and got the equaliser, so you can sit yourself back on the bench and same again against Sheffield Wednesday.”



Leeds are still second in the Championship table on 24 points, just two behind league leaders West Brom, but are continuing a trend from last season where they dominate possession but struggle to score goals.

