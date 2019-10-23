Crystal Palace Star Out On Loan Makes Good On Promise, Has Delighted Loan Club’s Technical Staff

Follow @insidefutbol





Trabzonspor's technical staff are delighted with Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth, who has already made good on one promise he made to the club's fans upon his arrival.



The Norwegian striker joined Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace on a two-year-long loan deal this summer, as he bids to get his career back on track following a disappointing time at Selhurst Park.













When he penned his contract with the Black Sea Storm, Sorloth promised that he would surpass his dad Goran Sorloth's record of scoring five goals from 14 appearances for another Turkish side, Bursaspor.



Last Saturday, the 23-year-old scored the second goal in Trabzonspor's 4-1 win against Gaziantep in the league, in what was his 14th appearance for the club, taking his goal tally to seven across all competitions.





With seven goals and three assists to his name from 14 matches, the Norway international successfully surpassed his dad's record for Bursaspor, just as he had promised.







Having started in each of Trabzonspor's league games this season, and scored in five of them, Trabzonspor's technical team are delighted with Sorloth, according to Turkish daily Sabah.



The Trabzon-based club's board and coaching staff are happy with how the striker has been faring this season and the Crystal Palace loanee is now a favourite among them.





Trabzonspor have enjoyed a strong start to the Turkish Super Lig season and sit just two points off top spot, in second, with 17 goals scored in just eight league games.

