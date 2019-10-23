German Reporter Told Me This, I’ll Run It By Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits he will have to check a German word with Jurgen Klopp after it was used to describe his second goal in Wednesday night's 4-1 win away at Genk.



The Reds were looking for a comfortable win away in Belgium in their Champions League group stage encounter and did not disappoint the fans who had made the journey to the continent.













It took just two minutes for Liverpool to take the lead as Oxlade-Chamberlain struck, hitting a low shot which flew into the back of the net.



He put Liverpool 2-0 up in the 57th minute with a superb chipped shot, which he struck with the outside of his right foot from just inside the D.



Absolute class from The Ox!! 😱



First time ✔️

Outside of the boot ✔️

In off the crossbar ✔️



He's got his second of the night and it is truly sublime! pic.twitter.com/nqV2xBGnno — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2019



Liverpool pulled 3-0 ahead in the 77th minute through Sadio Mane, who was fed by Mohamed Salah, while the Egyptian himself then struck three minutes from time to make it 4-0.







Genk did pull a goal back a minute later, but it ended 4-1 and the Champions League holders are returning to Merseyside with all three group stage points.



Oxlade-Chamberlain was on media duties after the match and revealed that he spoke to a German reporter, who dubbed his second goal a "lupfer".



The midfielder is delighted with the accolade and admits he will need to run the word by Liverpool boss Klopp to find out exactly what it means, but is delighted to have a "lupfer" in his armory.



"I've just had an interview with a German reporter there and he's said it was a lupfer", Oxlade-Chamberlain said on LFC TV.



"I'll have to check that with the gaffer.



"But it was a nice finish in the end and it's nice to know that I've got a lupfer in the armory now, so I'll bring that out again.



"It was a setback from Bobby [Firmino] and a bit quicker than I would have liked for a first time shot so I kind of thought I had to guide it.



"I didn't trust the left peg so I went for the outside of the right and of course just lupfered it!" he joked.



"They don't always come off. A lot of the time they will just be going into someone's garden at Melwood, so it was nice for it to come off."



Oxlade-Chamberlain, who missed almost all of last season with a serious knee injury, will be looking to kick on and build on his display against Genk, with Liverpool next in action at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

