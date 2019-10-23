XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/10/2019 - 17:32 BST

I Don’t Care About West Brom – Former Leeds United Star Urges Whites Self-Focus

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has insisted that he does not care about West Brom’s results and wants the Whites to take care of their own performances first and foremost.

Leeds dropped more points at Deepdale on Tuesday night and only managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against Preston North End through a late goal from Eddie Nketiah.  


 



The result meant that Leeds missed the opportunity to take advantage of Championship leaders West Brom being held to a surprise 2-2 draw by Barnsley at the Hawthorns.

Whelan admits that it was a missed opportunity on Leeds’ part, but insisted that he is not interested in what West Brom are doing at the moment.
 


He wants Leeds to post wins on the board and feels they missed another big opportunity to get all three points at Preston on Tuesday night.



The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game: “I don't care about West Brom. It's about us. It's about what we do.

“Of course it is [a missed opportunity but] I don't really care if West Brom win.
 


“It's about us going out there and implementing everything about our style.

"The style is we've created chances again and we've missed them, simple.”

Leeds are set to travel to face Sheffield Wednesday, managed by former boss Garry Monk, on Saturday, while West Brom play host to Charlton Athletic.   
 