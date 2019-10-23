I Don’t Care About West Brom – Former Leeds United Star Urges Whites Self-Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has insisted that he does not care about West Brom’s results and wants the Whites to take care of their own performances first and foremost.



Leeds dropped more points at Deepdale on Tuesday night and only managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against Preston North End through a late goal from Eddie Nketiah.













The result meant that Leeds missed the opportunity to take advantage of Championship leaders West Brom being held to a surprise 2-2 draw by Barnsley at the Hawthorns.



Whelan admits that it was a missed opportunity on Leeds’ part, but insisted that he is not interested in what West Brom are doing at the moment.





He wants Leeds to post wins on the board and feels they missed another big opportunity to get all three points at Preston on Tuesday night.







The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game: “I don't care about West Brom. It's about us. It's about what we do.



“Of course it is [a missed opportunity but] I don't really care if West Brom win.





“It's about us going out there and implementing everything about our style.



"The style is we've created chances again and we've missed them, simple.”



Leeds are set to travel to face Sheffield Wednesday, managed by former boss Garry Monk, on Saturday, while West Brom play host to Charlton Athletic.

