I Will Try To Show Manuel Pellegrini – West Ham Star Hungry For Starts

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko is hungry to start games for the Hammers and insists he will give 100 per cent when given the chance, though admits the selection decision is entirely down to manager Manuel Pellegrini.



The Ukrainian did not start the match against Everton on Saturday, but was brough on by Pellegrini at half time as West Ham looked to claw back a one-goal deficit; they ultimately lost 2-0.













The decision to not put Yarmolenko in the starting eleven was taken by manager Pellegrini, who felt that the 29-year-old needed rest following international duty with the Ukraine after recovering from a long-term injury.



The winger is keen to waste no time and force his way back into the starting eleven quickly, and has vowed to give 100 per cent for the Hammers as he looks to convince Pellegrini.





“I am always ready to play but it’s the manager who decides who will play, of course”, Yarmolenko told his club's official website.







“I will try to show him next week I’m ready and, of course, if I play I’ll give 100 per cent for a good result.”



West Ham found themselves in the top four at the end of September, but back-to-back losses mean that they are now placed eleventh. Yarmolenko believes the slide down the table shows what can happen in football and has urged his team to fight hard.





“This is football.



"Four days ago, you are celebrating and you think you are the best in the world but then after four days, you lost a game like and you must sit and think about your game and it’s my opinion that we must work more and fight for every ball.”



West Ham will see out October this weekend when they host Sheffield United at the London Stadium.

