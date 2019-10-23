I’m Supporting Lazio And They’re Tactically and Technically Better Than Celtic – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Marco Negri has backed Lazio’s superiority to shine through at Parkhead on Thursday night against Celtic and admits as an ex-Ger he will be hoping his countrymen can beat the Bhoys.



Neil Lennon is aware that Celtic will need to win their home games to keep their hopes of reaching the last 32 of the Europa League on track this season.













His Celtic outfit will be facing a Lazio side who are being backed by some to head to Scotland and take something from the Europa League encounter on account of the quality in their team.



Negri, who played for Rangers, admits that Lazio will have to contend with an incredible atmosphere at Parkhead while taking on the Scottish champions on Thursday night.





He believes Lazio are better than Celtic on a number of fronts and their superior quality should come to the forefront as the game progresses.







The Italian insists as a former Rangers player there is no doubt he wants Lazio to win, but feels they will need to weather an early storm at Celtic Park.



Negri told Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi: “As a former Rangers players, I will be supporting Lazio.





“The Biancocelesti will find an incredible atmosphere, Celtic Park will make itself heard.



“Lazio are largely superior, both tactically and technically, to Celtic. They have players who can find solutions at any given time.



“However, we must not underestimate the atmosphere, the energy with which the hosts will start the game.



“In the first 20 minutes the crowd will push them and they will push Lazio across the pitch. They will attack like crazy and nothing will be wrong.



“From the 25th minute onwards, I will expect another game because there will be a different energy.



“The technical superiority of [Simone] Inzaghi’s men will come out and Lazio will have opportunities as Celtic always concede.”



Both Celtic and Rangers are in the Europa League this season, with the Gers in action away at FC Porto while the Bhoys are hosting Lazio.

