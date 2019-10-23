Lazio Lack Concentration – Lorenzo Amoruso Identifies Weaknesses Celtic Could Exploit

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Lorenzo Amoruso believes Celtic can take advantage of the mental fragility Lazio have shown this season at Parkhead on Thursday night.



The Europa League clash between Celtic and Lazio in Glasgow is shaping up to be a big game with both teams keen on taking points from the fixture.













Celtic are at top of their group, but are aware that they need to keep winning at home to keep their hopes of reaching the last 32 of the competition on track.



Lazio are third but are coming into the game as favourites for some because of their European pedigree and the overall quality of their squad.





But Amoruso, who knows both Scottish football and Italian football well, believes Lazio have shown worrying signs in their games this season and their team have the habit of losing concentration.







The Rangers legend also feels that they have a certain mental fragility that could cost them against a physical side such as Celtic and noted their performance at the weekend against Atalanta.



The former Gers centre-back told Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi when asked about Celtic: “Lazio are superior, but they are a team that can create problems, especially if they can take advantage of the limitations of the Biancocelesti this season.





“There are several situations that have limited Lazio, just watch the first half against Atalanta [when Lazio were 3-0 behind and came back to draw 3-3].



“The real problem is that Lazio lack concentration.



"It is a mental problem and they could pay for it against physical teams such as Celtic.



“Lazio are superior but I cannot think it will be an easy task."



Amoruso has experience of facing Celtic in derby games when turning out for the Gers and believes that the Celtic Park atmosphere could prove to be a factor too.



“Celtic Park has a special atmosphere, a lot of European character and mentality is needed.”



Amoruso won the Scottish league title on three occasions with Rangers, while he also picked up three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups, battling with Celtic every step of the way.

