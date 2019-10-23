Manchester United Linked With German Coach Ralf Rangnick

Follow @insidefutbol





Ralf Rangnick has emerged as an option for Manchester United if they want to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the coming months, according to German magazine Sport Bild.



A point and a solid performance against Liverpool on Sunday has alleviated some of the pressure on the Norwegian at Manchester United.













But the Premier League giants are still in the bottom half of the league table and Solskjaer is under pressure to get the results going in the positive direction in the next few weeks.



Manchester United have been insistent that they believe in the manager’s long term vision, but it has been claimed that the club are also putting in place contingency plans.





It has been suggested that Rangnick’s name is on Manchester United’s radar as a possible replacement for Solskjaer.







The former RB Leipzig coach, who also served as their sporting director, has a big reputation in Germany and has been on the radar of major clubs.



He is now the head of Sport for Red Bull and oversees their football technical operations, but is believed to be keen on returning to coaching.





The 61-year-old could be interested in the Manchester United job, but is believed to be eyeing the coach’s role at Bayern Munich.

