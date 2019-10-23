XRegister
X
06 October 2018

23/10/2019 - 13:08 BST

Manchester United Star Ready To Switch Positions To Earn Playing Time

 




Marcos Rojo has insisted that he is feeling better at Manchester United this season and is prepared to play in multiple positions to get more football under his belt.

Rojo was drafted late into Manchester United’s starting eleven on Sunday against Liverpool after Axel Tuanzebe picked up a knock during the warm-up.  


 



The Argentine played in a back-three as Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw against league leaders Liverpool and earned some confidence from the result.

Rojo has not been a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but he is insistent that he is prepared to play in multiple positions in defence if it gets him more game time this season.
 


The defender also stressed that he is feeling fitter this season compared to previous years, where he did not have a proper pre-season under his belt.



“I’m happy here. I want to play; I want to be titular [a regular starter]”, he told The Athletic.

“My best position is a central defender, that’s where I want to play, but I’m happy to be used as a lateral too.
 


“I’m in very good condition this season.

“The pre-season was right and I’ve not been able to say that in other years because I’ve had injuries.”

Rojo believes Solskjaer’s long term vision for the club but admits that at end of the day results are also going to be important for the side’s development.

“He’s a good person”, the defender said about the Norwegian

“He has the long-term ideas to improve the team and I have confidence in him.

“Training is fine, we work hard but we know it’s all about results and we know we have not been getting them.”   
 