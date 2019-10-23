Maybe I Shouldn’t Have Left Manchester United So Soon – Former Red Devil

Follow @insidefutbol





Zoran Tosic has conceded that he might have made a mistake in leaving Manchester United too early, but insisted that he wanted to play regular football.



Manchester United snapped up Tosic from Partizan Belgrade in January 2009, but he played very little football before joining 1. FC Koln on loan a year later.













He impressed during his loan stint in Germany and in the following summer, the winger decided to leave Manchester United and joined CSKA Moscow on a permanent deal.



He admitted that Sir Alex Ferguson wanted him to continue at Manchester United, but Tosic was unsure about getting the opportunities he wanted at Old Trafford.





The Serbian conceded that he might have taken the decision to leave Manchester United too early and it could have been the wrong call.







Tosic told The Athletic: “Sir Alex and I spoke many times and he kept telling me I had quality and just had to keep working hard.



“But I wanted to play more games and I’d had a great six months at Cologne. After that, I felt I was ready. I had two years left at United, I hoped and expected to play, but I wasn’t sure I was going to get the chance I felt I deserved so decided to change clubs.





“Maybe I shouldn’t have been so quick and should have worked longer to show Sir Alex. Maybe I should have stayed and fought for my place. This was Man United after all.



“Maybe I made the wrong decision, but I will never know that.



“My relationship with Sir Alex was good. He is like that with all the players. He wants them to feel happy and that’s one reason why he was so successful.”



Tosic is likely to be part of the Partizan Belgrade team that will host Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday night.

