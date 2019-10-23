Naby Keita Starts – Liverpool Team vs Genk Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Genk vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Genk in an away Champions League group stage fixture in Belgium this evening.



The European champions lost their opening group game at Napoli and then made hard work of beating Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on matchday two.













Liverpool played out a lacklustre 1-1 draw at rivals Manchester United at the weekend and Jurgen Klopp will be looking for better from his troops this evening in Belgium.



Genk head into the game sixth in the Belgian league and lost 1-0 at Standard Liege at the weekend, however, they held Napoli to a 0-0 draw in Belgium in their last group game.





Reds boss Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while at full-back he trusts in James Milner at right-back and Andrew Robertson as left-back. In central defence the German selects Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren, while Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are in midfield. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are up top.







If Klopp needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Adam Lallana and Divock Origi.





Liverpool Team vs Genk



Adrian, Milner, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Gomez, Henderson, Lallana, Brewster, Origi

