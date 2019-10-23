XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/10/2019 - 18:40 BST

Naby Keita Starts – Liverpool Team vs Genk Confirmed

 




Fixture: Genk vs Liverpool
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Genk in an away Champions League group stage fixture in Belgium this evening.  

The European champions lost their opening group game at Napoli and then made hard work of beating Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on matchday two. 
 

 



Liverpool played out a lacklustre 1-1 draw at rivals Manchester United at the weekend and Jurgen Klopp will be looking for better from his troops this evening in Belgium.

Genk head into the game sixth in the Belgian league and lost 1-0 at Standard Liege at the weekend, however, they held Napoli to a 0-0 draw in Belgium in their last group game.
 


Reds boss Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while at full-back he trusts in James Milner at right-back and Andrew Robertson as left-back. In central defence the German selects Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren, while Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are in midfield. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are up top.



If Klopp needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Adam Lallana and Divock Origi.
 


Liverpool Team vs Genk

Adrian, Milner, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Wijnaldum, Gomez, Henderson, Lallana, Brewster, Origi
 