Nobody Knows This – Former Everton Star Criticises Sam Allardyce

Former Everton star Kevin Mirallas has admitted that he was not sure how Sam Allardyce picked his teams as he spent little time on the training pitch watching the players.



Mirallas only spent a short period of time under Allardyce at Everton before he left the club on loan, but the former England boss did not impress the Belgian.













The winger admits that he enjoyed playing under Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman as they wanted to play football, but Allardyce was very different.



Mirallas admits that he is not sure how the former Everton boss picked his teams for games as he rarely spent more than five minutes on the training pitch, watching the players.





He insisted that while Everton won a lot of games under Allardyce, the players did not enjoy the football under the former Bolton and Newcastle manager.







“Martinez and Koeman wanted to play football but after, there was Allardyce”, the Belgian told The Athletic.



“I don’t know if he even knew football because he only spent five minutes on the pitch in training. Nobody knows this, but it’s true. That’s difficult. You have to pick players at the weekend but you don’t watch training.





“I only stayed for one month while he was there but I spoke to some players and they told me it was very difficult.



“It’s true he won a lot of games, but they didn’t enjoy it.”



Allardyce only spent one season at Everton before the Toffees decided to bring in Marco Silva last year.

