Now It’s 50-50 – Top Chelsea Scout On Blues’ Chances At Ajax

Chelsea veteran scout Piet de Visser has insisted that he is expecting a spectacle when the Blues take on Ajax in the Champions League this evening.



The two sides will take the pitch at the Johan Cruyff Arena with the group nicely poised. Chelsea are in need of something from their visit to the Netherlands as they are third in the standings.













De Visser, a long time talent spotter and transfer advisor, has been impressed with what he has seen from Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side and believes they are playing a more attractive brand of football under the former Blue than previous managers.



The experienced scout told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “In Frank Lampard, Chelsea have found the right manager.





“You can see that the team and the players are developing.







“They are also very attractive to look at and are playing much nicer football than under his predecessors – Maurizio Sarri, Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte.”



The Chelsea scout feels it could be anybody’s game this evening in Amsterdam, but he is expecting to see an attractive match of football because of the styles of the two teams.





He admits that in previous years Chelsea would have started out as favourites because of the experience they had in the squad.



But he feels that the tables have turned and Ajax are now the team who have some Champions League hardened performers.



“It is 50-50 for me on who wins but I am expecting a spectacle. I am looking forward to a battle between two good football teams.



“Until recently, Chelsea would have been the favourites with players with much more experience but the latter is not true anymore.



“Now Ajax have players such as Daley Blind, Dusan Tadic and Hakim Ziyech who are more experienced than some Chelsea players.”

