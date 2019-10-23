Paid Six, Seven Times Our Salary But So Humble – Former Union Star Hails Brighton Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion forward Percy Tau, who is on loan at Club Brugge, has been hailed for his simplicity and humility by former Union SG team-mate Thibault Peyre.



While the 25-year-old South African penned a four-year contract with Premier League side Brighton in the summer of 2018, he is yet to make an appearance for the Seagulls due to work permit issues.













With him legally being not able to play in the United Kingdom yet, Tau moved to Belgian second division club Union SG on a season-long loan deal last season and then joined top flight side Club Brugge on another loan deal this summer.



One of his team-mates at Union SG during the last campaign was French defender Peyre, who has revealed that Tau is a great person and the fitted in despite being paid six to seven times more than the other players.





The 27-year-old full-back heaped praise on Tau for being a simple person with 'rare humility' and lifted the lid on how the South African's daily life revolved only around football.







"Percy is a simple person", Peyre told So Foot.



"His rhythm is – football, home, football, eat, sleep.





"He was very discreet and lived alone, but we discovered a great team-mate in him.



"A guy of rare humility.



"He was paid six or seven times our salary, but he came into the drerssing room as one of us."



Tau and Peyre were team-mates for only seven months, during which time they played 19 games together, as the Frenchman joined KV Mechelen in January this year.

