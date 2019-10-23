XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/10/2019 - 15:36 BST

Paid Six, Seven Times Our Salary But So Humble – Former Union Star Hails Brighton Forward

 




Brighton & Hove Albion forward Percy Tau, who is on loan at Club Brugge, has been hailed for his simplicity and humility by former Union SG team-mate Thibault Peyre.

While the 25-year-old South African penned a four-year contract with Premier League side Brighton in the summer of 2018, he is yet to make an appearance for the Seagulls due to work permit issues.  


 



With him legally being not able to play in the United Kingdom yet, Tau moved to Belgian second division club Union SG on a season-long loan deal last season and then joined top flight side Club Brugge on another loan deal this summer.

One of his team-mates at Union SG during the last campaign was French defender Peyre, who has revealed that Tau is a great person and the fitted in despite being paid six to seven times more than the other players.
 


The 27-year-old full-back heaped praise on Tau for being a simple person with 'rare humility' and lifted the lid on how the South African's daily life revolved only around football.



"Percy is a simple person", Peyre told So Foot.

"His rhythm is – football, home, football, eat, sleep.
 


"He was very discreet and lived alone, but we discovered a great team-mate in him.

"A guy of rare humility.

"He was paid six or seven times our salary, but he came into the drerssing room as one of us."

Tau and Peyre were team-mates for only seven months, during which time they played 19 games together, as the Frenchman joined KV Mechelen in January this year.   
 