Players Like Eddie Nketiah Win You Promotion – Former Leeds United Star

Noel Whelan has backed Eddie Nketiah’s claim to be in the Leeds United starting eleven, insisting that he is the best natural goalscorer in the current squad.



Arsenal loanee Nketiah came on from the bench and scored a late goal to earn a point for Leeds against Preston North End at Deepdale on Tuesday night.













Leeds put in a lot of work to convince Arsenal to loan out the striker to them in the summer, but Marcelo Bielsa has stuck with Patrick Bamford as his side’s lone frontman in Championship games.



The Leeds head coach has been insistent on using the former Chelsea striker over Nketiah despite the Arsenal man often making an impact whenever he has been on the pitch this season.





But Whelan indicated that it is time for the Leeds boss to change his stance on the striker and give Nketiah the chance in the starting eleven as his goalscoring instincts could eventually earn his side promotion this season.







The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game at Deepdale: “At the end of the day goals win you games and they save you games, and the natural goalscorer is Eddie Nketiah.



“He's the one that is more instinctive. He's the one that's got the better finishing ability.





“That's what you want as a centre forward. That's what gets you promotion, a natural goalscorer.”



Leeds fans are afraid that Arsenal could cut short Nketiah’s loan in January if he does not get more minutes on the pitch.

