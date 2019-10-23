Tottenham Hotspur Tracking 23-Year-Old Forward, Chief Scout Checks Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Brazil attacker Everton Soares as they bid to strengthen their squad, according to Sky Sports.



Everton, who caught the eye at the Copa America in the summer, was the subject of interest from a number of clubs, including several in Italy, over the summer window.













Arsenal were also linked with the 23-year-old, who is on the books at Brazilian side Gremio.



Tottenham though are now tracking Everton closely and the north London giants sent their chief scout Steve Hitchen to watch the Brazilian in Copa Libertadores action against Flamengo.





The Brazilian season comes to an end before the January transfer window opens, meaning Everton could be available to move in the new year.







Spurs want to add to their attacking options and worked hard to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus in the summer.



However, the early closing Premier League transfer window meant Spurs ran out of time to get the deal over the line and Dybala remained at Juventus.





It remains to be seen if Tottenham will make a move for Everton when the window swings open again in January, but they could face competition for the forward's signature.

