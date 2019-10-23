Turkish Giants Working On January Move For Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas are working overtime on a deal to sign Cenk Tosun from Everton in the January transfer window.



The Black Eagles sold Tosun to Everton in the 2018 January transfer window, but the Turkey striker has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park.













Tosun, 28, scored regularly at Besiktas and remains a firm favourite at the club, something which has regularly led to him being linked with a return to Turkey.



And Besiktas are working on a swoop to take Tosun back to Istanbul when the transfer window swings back open in January, according to Turkish outlet Kralspor.





The club want to take Tosun back to Turkey on an initial loan deal and are confident that Everton will not block the striker's exit.







Everton boss Marco Silva has given Tosun just 35 minutes of Premier League football this season and 16 minutes in the EFL Cup.



Tosun has scored just nine times in a total of 45 outings in a blue shirt as he has struggled to live up to the £27m price tag on his shoulders.



The 28-year-old striker has another three years left to run on his contract at Goodison Park.

