Video: Lazio Confirm Arrival Ahead of Celtic Clash

Italian giants Lazio have announced their arrival in Scotland ahead of Thursday evening's Europa League clash against Celtic.



The Serie A side head to Parkhead for the Group E clash favoured by some to earn a positive result to take back to Italy.













However, Celtic are top of the group thanks to a draw in Rennes and a home win over Cluj, while Lazio have just three points after a shock loss at Cluj on the opening matchday, while they beat Rennes in Italy last time out.



The Italian side have now officially arrived in Scotland and took to social media to post a video of their plane's descent.





Lazio also wrote: "We are in Scotland!"







The Serie A side played out a 3-3 draw at home against Atalanta at the weekend, falling three goals behind by half time, but mounting an impressive comeback in the second half.



The result has led former Rangers defender Lorenzo Amoruso to conclude Lazio lack concentration and he feels Celtic could take advantage on Thursday night .





Another former Rangers star, Marco Negri, however believes that Lazio are superior both tactically and technically, though noted they will need to weather the early storm at Celtic Park.

