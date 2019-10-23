We’ve Got To Improve A Lot – Former Leeds United Star After Preston Point

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan is not sure Leeds United would have managed to earn a point if Marcelo Bielsa had kept Patrick Bamford on the pitch and not brought on Eddie Nketiah against Preston North End and has warned the Whites need to improve a lot.



The 20-year-old Arsenal loanee made another impact from the bench when he came on and scored a late equaliser for Leeds at Deepdale on Tuesday night to salvage a point in the Championship game.













Whelan admits that it was another frustrating performance by Leeds and warned that despite Preston’s good home record, the Whites cannot afford to keep on squandering chances and points in the promotion race.



He feels Leeds could have made it a lot easier for themselves if they had taken advantage of the chances they created and warned that the Whites will need to improve a lot to put together a promotion winning campaign.





The former White is not keen to put the blame squarely on Bamford’s shoulders, but conceded that it was Nketiah’s introduction that eventually made the difference.







He is not certain that Bamford would have earned the point that Leeds eventually got from their Preston trip had he stayed on and Nketiah remained on the bench.



Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game: “Was that a performance of a team that can go up this season? They've got to improve a lot.





“No disrespect to Preston. I know they've got a great home record and they are an organised side here, but I look back at the chances once again, and we've created that many chances and we're just squandering them again.



“We can't be doing that week in, week out when it could make games so much more comfortable for us.



“We've just seen a player [Nketiah] come on there, who's full of confidence, scoring goals for the Under-21 national side of England.



“He has one opportunity and he puts it in the back of the net and salvages a point. I'm not sure if we'd have kept Patrick out there this evening that we'd have got another point.



“I'm not just putting it all on Patrick's shoulders because there are plenty of players out there that could have done better with their chances.”



Leeds have taken four points from their last two games and will now take on Sheffield Wednesday in a Yorkshire derby this weekend.

