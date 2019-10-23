Yes, There’s Case For Jack Clarke Being In Team Instead of This Leeds Star – Former White On Tottenham Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has acknowledged there is a case for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke to come into the Whites side given the lacklustre performances of summer arrival Helder Costa.



Leeds signed Costa from Wolves on loan last summer and the transfer will become a permanent move next summer for a set fee in the region of £15m.













Much has been expected of the Portuguese as Leeds' marquee summer signing and he has had opportunities in recent weeks due to an injury to Pablo Hernandez.



Other than glimpses of some of his ability on the ball, Whelan has not been impressed with Costa and was again left feeling the Portuguese is not on the top of his game after his display in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw at Preston North End.





The former White believes there is indeed a case that Clarke, on loan from Tottenham after his summer sale to the north London club, could come in, but stopped short of making it himself.







Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at Deepdale after the draw: “Yes, there's a case there again maybe [for Jack Clarke to play].



“Helder Costa I don't think has not done enough, a couple of glimpses of that magic that we know he's got.





“But throughout the whole 90 minutes he needs to buck his ideas up as well [as some other players in the team].”



Leeds sold Clarke to Tottenham in the summer before immediately signing him back on a season-long loan and Spurs were expecting him to have regular game time at Elland Road.



Clarke showed promise at Leeds last term, but Tottenham are tipped to recall him in January if he continues to remain out of favour.

