Anthony Martial Plays – Manchester United Team vs Partizan Belgrade Confirmed

Fixture: Partizan Belgrade vs Manchester United

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Manchester United have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League this evening.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford at the weekend and the Norwegian will be looking for his players to build on the display in Serbia tonight.













Partizan Belgrade however have not lost at home in their last eleven European matches and will present a stiff test for the Red Devils.





Solskjaer hands Harry Maguire the captain's armband this evening in Serbia.





Sergio Romero slots in between the sticks,. while Brandon Williams, Marcos Rojo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Phil Jones all play. Scott McTominay is handed a start, along with Juan Mata and James Garner. Jesse Lingard will support Anthony Martial.







The Norwegian can make changes if needed and has options on the bench, including Daniel James and Mason Greenwood.





Manchester United Team vs Partizan Belgrade



Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire (c), Jones, Rojo, Williams, Garner, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Martial



Substitutes: Grant, Lindelof, Rashford, Pereira, Fred, James, Greenwood

