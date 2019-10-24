XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/10/2019 - 16:33 BST

Anthony Martial Plays – Manchester United Team vs Partizan Belgrade Confirmed

 




Fixture: Partizan Belgrade vs Manchester United
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Manchester United have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League this evening. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford at the weekend and the Norwegian will be looking for his players to build on the display in Serbia tonight. 
 

 



Partizan Belgrade however have not lost at home in their last eleven European matches and will present a stiff test for the Red Devils.


Solskjaer hands Harry Maguire the captain's armband this evening in Serbia.
 


Sergio Romero slots in between the sticks,. while Brandon Williams, Marcos Rojo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Phil Jones all play. Scott McTominay is handed a start, along with Juan Mata and James Garner. Jesse Lingard will support Anthony Martial.



The Norwegian can make changes if needed and has options on the bench, including Daniel James and Mason Greenwood.
 


Manchester United Team vs Partizan Belgrade

Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire (c), Jones, Rojo, Williams, Garner, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Martial

Substitutes: Grant, Lindelof, Rashford, Pereira, Fred, James, Greenwood
 