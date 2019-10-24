Brandon Barker Starts – Rangers Team vs FC Porto Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: FC Porto vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Portuguese giants FC Porto in the Europa League this evening.



Steven Gerrard's men won their opening group game against Feyenoord, but then slipped to defeat in Switzerland against Young Boys and will be looking to bounce back tonight.













Rangers are again without the services of winger Jordan Jones.



Gerrard names the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while at full-back he opts for James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.





In central defence Rangers boast Connor Goldson and Filip Helander, while in midfield Gerrard trusts in Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara. Alfredo Morelos is supported in attack by Brandon Barker and Ryan Kent.







Rangers have a bench full of options to make changes if needed, including Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo.





Rangers Team vs FC Porto



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Kamara, Barker, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Arfield, Aribo, Ojo, Defoe

