06 October 2018

24/10/2019 - 15:03 BST

Could Be Better Than Chris Wood – League One Club Boss Feels Newcastle Should Have Given Striker Chance

 




Former Leeds United head coach Steve Evans believes Ivan Toney could become a better striker than Chris Wood and feels he deserved a chance to make it at Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old striker left Newcastle to join League One outfit Peterborough last year and has made an impact in the third tier of English football.  


 



Evans was the manager at Peterborough when Toney joined the club and the Scot had been keeping tabs on the striker long before he ended up at London Road.

Now the current manager of League One side Gillingham, he believes the striker has the ability to be as good as former Leeds hitman Wood or be even better and could easily play in the Championship and the Premier League.
 


The former Peterborough boss feels Toney did not get the chances he deserved at Newcastle, but is certain that he could one day play against them in the Premier League.



“I make a clear comparison to Chris Wood, who I managed at Leeds United, and I think Ivan has all his attributes but could be even better”, Evans told The Athletic.

“I had watched Ivan and thought, ‘This kid is top Championship, or even Premier League, all day.’
 


“The Newcastle move may have come a little bit too soon.

“I reckon he probably deserved a little crack under Rafa [Benitez], and that isn’t knocking Rafa, but I think the Geordies would have loved Ivan had they seem him playing in the Premier League.

“I still think he might face them there one day.”

Toney has made a solid start to the season and has ten goals in 12 League One appearances this season.   
 