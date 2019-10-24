His Injury Isn’t Easy To Deal With, It’s Difficult – Marcelo Bielsa On Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Adam Forshaw's injury is proving tough to deal with and believes the midfielder will need to fully recover before he can be considered for selection again.



Forshaw has impressed with his performances for Leeds in the Championship this season, but is currently sidelined as he nurses a groin issue.













Bielsa has conceded that treating Forshaw's groin injury is not a simple matter and there is no simple recovery path that the midfielder can follow.



However, the Leeds medical team are working hard to help Forshaw get back to full fitness as soon as possible, as they wrestle with the injury.





"He has a problem with the groin. It’s an injury that is not easy to deal with. A difficult situation. And it’s not easy to get the process of recover", Bielsa told a press conference when asked about Forshaw.







"The reason we don’t have clear reference, the evolution of his process is not linear.



"This kind of injury you have high and low until you heal this injury in the definitive way.



"What we have is that Adam is a great professional. He is working hard to try and get out of this situation.



"The same with the medical staff, they help him. They are involved to try and improve the situation."



Leeds beat Birmingham City 1-0 last weekend without Forshaw and then played out a 1-1 draw away at Preston North End on Tuesday night with the midfielder again absent.



They will have to do without him once again at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

