I Watched Every Game, Every Game – Rangers Summer Signing On Tracking Gers

Ryan Kent has revealed he was tuning into every single Europa League qualifier Rangers played in the summer, while he was at Liverpool.



The winger was heavily linked with leaving Liverpool throughout the summer, but as the Premier League and Championship transfer windows shut was still on the books at Anfield.













Liverpool stood firm in their demand to only sell Kent permanently rather than sanction another loan and Rangers managed to beat the closure of the transfer window in Scotland to land him.



By the time Kent arrived at Rangers, the club he spent last term with on loan, the Gers had already booked a spot in the Europa League group stage.





Kent has admitted that he followed Rangers closely as they went through the qualifying rounds and was looking on wishing he was involved.







"I was watching every game, every game, cheering the boys on", Kent told Rangers TV.



"I was a bit jealous that I wasn't playing, but I'm back now and I can't wait to get going."



Rangers are in a group containing FC Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord, and Kent believes the Gers have already shown they can compete.



"Most definitely [Rangers have proven we can compete in the group].



"They [Feyenoord and Young Boys] are two established football clubs and have played in the Champions League", Kent added.



Kent will be looking to be involved this evening when Rangers take on FC Porto in Portugal.

