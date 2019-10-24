XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/10/2019 - 11:29 BST

It Was Harsh – Former Spurs Youngster On Mauricio Pochettino’s Criticism

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards believes Mauricio Pochettino’s criticism about his attitude was harsh and unfair and stopped a number of clubs from taking a chance on him.

A product of the Tottenham academy, Pochettino once compared the player with Lionel Messi, but he struggled to break into the first team at Spurs to make his mark.  


 



He made just one senior appearance at Tottenham and had loan spells at Norwich City and Excelsior before leaving the club on a permanent deal to join Vitoria Setubal in Portugal last summer.

Pochettino commented about the winger’s perceived attitude problems in a book and Edwards believes that some of the criticism from the Spurs manager was harsh and unfair.
 


He admits that in his younger days there might have been issues, but believes he made amends and the Argentine’s criticism ultimately limited opportunities for him at other clubs.



The winger is grateful that Vitoria took a chance on him when many clubs backed off due to his perceived attitude issues.

“That was the bit that was harsh and set off rumours as I did not show any authority issues”, Edwards told The Times.
 


“When I was growing up maybe I did have a bit of an attitude problem. When Poch said it I was a bit confused as I did not show that.

“I thought I had changed. In the academy they knew me from when I was young, it is different. When I went to Norwich it stuck. They kill you from there.

“Some things have tarnished me. If you say something like that in the media, it gets blown up.

“It was a bit harsh, unfair. It used to stop opportunities for me. Clubs saying that they were not sure and don’t want to take the risk.

“A bit crazy, I know. I am grateful to Vitoria for the chance. No one wants to [waste their talent].”

Edwards has made three appearances for Vitoria thus far this season as he looks to rebuild his career in Portugal.   
 