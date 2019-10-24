It Was Harsh – Former Spurs Youngster On Mauricio Pochettino’s Criticism

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards believes Mauricio Pochettino’s criticism about his attitude was harsh and unfair and stopped a number of clubs from taking a chance on him.



A product of the Tottenham academy, Pochettino once compared the player with Lionel Messi, but he struggled to break into the first team at Spurs to make his mark.













He made just one senior appearance at Tottenham and had loan spells at Norwich City and Excelsior before leaving the club on a permanent deal to join Vitoria Setubal in Portugal last summer.



Pochettino commented about the winger’s perceived attitude problems in a book and Edwards believes that some of the criticism from the Spurs manager was harsh and unfair.





He admits that in his younger days there might have been issues, but believes he made amends and the Argentine’s criticism ultimately limited opportunities for him at other clubs.







The winger is grateful that Vitoria took a chance on him when many clubs backed off due to his perceived attitude issues.



“That was the bit that was harsh and set off rumours as I did not show any authority issues”, Edwards told The Times.





“When I was growing up maybe I did have a bit of an attitude problem. When Poch said it I was a bit confused as I did not show that.



“I thought I had changed. In the academy they knew me from when I was young, it is different. When I went to Norwich it stuck. They kill you from there.



“Some things have tarnished me. If you say something like that in the media, it gets blown up.



“It was a bit harsh, unfair. It used to stop opportunities for me. Clubs saying that they were not sure and don’t want to take the risk.



“A bit crazy, I know. I am grateful to Vitoria for the chance. No one wants to [waste their talent].”



Edwards has made three appearances for Vitoria thus far this season as he looks to rebuild his career in Portugal.

