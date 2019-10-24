Jose Mourinho Not Interested In Borussia Dortmund Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho, who has been linked with potentially taking charge at Tottenham Hotspur, is not interested in replacing Lucien Favre at Borussia Dortmund.



Mourinho has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United in October last year and is looking for a fresh challenge in coaching.













He has been working as a pundit for Sky Sports this season and has been clear out about returning to management as soon as possible.



It has been suggested that Dortmund are considering Mourinho as a candidate if they decide to replace Favre by the end of the season.





But according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito TV, the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss is not keen on a move to the Westfalenstadion.







The Portuguese is closely studying opportunities across Europe but taking over at Dortmund is not an appealing prospect for him.



BVB are constantly playing catch up with Bayern Munich in Germany, with the Bavarians having a clear financial advantage over their rivals.





Mourinho was claimed recently by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas to have already identified the job he wants to take next and it remains to be seen where the Portuguese will end up.

