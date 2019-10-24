Leeds United More Settled Off Pitch Than When I Was There – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk believes Leeds United are a lot more of a settled club behind the scenes than when he was at Elland Road.



During his one year as Leeds head coach, Monk kept the club in the promotion hunt, but a late-season collapse saw the Whites miss out on finishing in the Championship playoff spots.













Leeds came a little closer last season when they just missed out on being in the automatic promotion spots and lost to Derby County in the playoff semi-finals.



Monk admits that the weight of expectations is always huge at Leeds, but he believes the club have changed behind the scenes since he left two years ago.





He feels Leeds are a lot more settled club off the pitch then when he was in charge at Elland Road.







Monk said in a press conference: "There are expectations at the club, like there was when I was there.



“They had a lot of issues off the pitch when I was there, now they are a lot more settled off the pitch."





He admits that Leeds are certainly one of the favourites for promotion this season and is of the view that they were unlucky to miss out on it in the 2018/19 campaign.



"They are up there with a couple of others as the favourites to go up.



“They were unlucky not to go up last year.”

