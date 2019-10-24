Liverpool Are Best Team In The World – Genk Star Gushes About Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Genk midfielder Sander Berge has insisted that he is proud of his performance against Liverpool despite his side’s heavy defeat in the Champions League, and has dubbed the Reds the best team in the world.



Liverpool hammered Genk away from home 4-1 on Wednesday night to end their European away day blues and keep their European campaign on track.













Berge admits that the scoreline does not paint a flattering picture of Genk in Europe, but he feels that his side were playing against the best team in the world.



The midfielder pointed out that Liverpool were ruthless and took advantage of any mistake Genk made and forced the home side to pay a heavy price for their lapses in concentration.





“The score doesn’t not look good but this is the best team in the world”, Berge told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.







“They took their moments.



“From the moment we lost the ball, we lost balance and they hurt us.





“If you see the goals we conceded, you cannot stop everything. Those men hit the ball incredibly well.”



The 21-year-old admits that he has never played against a team of Liverpool’s quality and he feels that it was an unforgettable experience to take on the Liverpool players, who were at their best.



On a personal level, Berge is pleased with his shift against Liverpool in the group game.



“I have never played against such a good team as Liverpool.



“But it was an unforgettable experience.



“And I am proud of my performance today, despite the heavy defeat.”

