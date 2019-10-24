Liverpool Linked Erling Haaland Could Move In January Claims Former Norway Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Thorstvedt believes a club could easily take a chance on Liverpool and Manchester United linked striker Erling Braut Haaland in the January transfer window.



The 19-year-old scored twice in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-2 defeat against Napoli on Wednesday night to provide further evidence of his talent on the European stage.













Haaland has become the first player to score six goals in his first three Champions League appearances and is one of the most talked-about young talents in world football.



A host of clubs have been linked with Haaland and it is claimed that Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus are all actively tracking him.





He is widely expected to move next summer, but Thorstvedt feels a club could easily move early in January and get a deal wrapped up before allowing Haaland to spend the rest of the season in Salzburg.







“There may be someone who will take a chance in January to move in first”, the former goalkeeper told Norwegian TV channel TV2.



“And then let him play at Salzburg for the rest of the season.”





The ex-Tottenham goalkeeper has stressed that Salzburg will sell the player at some point and will do so when they can get the most money for him.



“Salzburg are a selling club and they will sell when they will get the most money.



“If it is next summer that they will get the most money for him, they will sell then.”



Haaland has a contract until 2023 with the Austrian giants and has so far found the back of the net an astonishing 20 times in 13 games.

