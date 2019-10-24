Marseille Yet To Meet Contract Demands of Everton Linked 17-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille are yet to meet the contractual demands of Manchester United and Everton linked youngster Isaac Lihadji, as they seek to keep hold of him.



The 17-year-old attacker has made two appearances from the bench in Ligue 1 this season and is considered to be one of the top young talents in France.













He is yet to put pen to paper on a professional contract with Marseille, and clubs such as Manchester United, Everton and Barcelona have been keeping tabs on his situation.



Marseille have in recent weeks been confident about agreeing a deal and the player recently said that he wants to become a starter for the French club.





But an agreement has not been reached and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club are yet to meet the demands put forward by the player’s representatives.







A fresh offer was made recently but Marseille only marginally increased the financial terms from their original proposal.



His representatives are sticking to the demands they made to the club in the summer and a fresh meeting is expected between the two parties this week.





Lihadji is away from all the discussions at the moment and is with the France squad in Brazil for the Under-17 World Cup, where he could further reinforce his credentials as a promising talent.

