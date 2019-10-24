Neil Lennon’s Celtic More Practical Than Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic – Massimo Donati

Follow @insidefutbol





Kilmarnock coach Massimo Donati believes Celtic are a more practical side under Neil Lennon compared to when Brendan Rodgers was their manager.



Celtic are going into a European meeting with Lazio at Celtic Park this evening with hopes of notching up a home win and keeping their hopes of progress in the Europa League on track.













The Scottish champions are at top of their group and have been praised for looking more solid this season in Europe compared to previous years.



Donati is of the view that Celtic’s football this season has changed under Lennon and while Rodgers emphasised playing beautiful football, the current Celtic manager is keen on being more practical.





He believes Celtic look more solid at the back under their current manager and their physical style of football is reflective of the kind of game Lennon played when he was a player.







Donati told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “They have played 4-2-3-1 in almost all the games.



“The way they play has changed compared to previous seasons. With Rodgers they always played with the ball on the ground and build up from the back.





“With Lennon they are more practical. They are less interested in being beautiful but more solid.



“They play more long balls and battle hard, reflecting a certain sense of their own coach, when he was playing.”



A win tonight over Lazio would put Celtic in a good position to qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League.

