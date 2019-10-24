XRegister
06 October 2018

24/10/2019 - 18:43 BST

No Mesut Ozil – Arsenal Team vs Vitoria Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Vitoria Guimaraes
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Portuguese outfit Vitoria in the Europa League at the Emirates Stadium this evening. 

The Gunners slipped to defeat away at Sheffield United in their last game, raising more question marks over whether Unai Emery has improved the side since he took over from Arsene Wenger.
 

 



Arsenal have won both their Europa League group stage games so far to sit top of Group F, beating Eintracht Frankfurt and Standard Liege.


Emery selects Emiliano Martinez in goal for this evening's game, while in defence the Spaniard trusts in Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney.
 


In midfield, Emery opts to go with Lucas Torreira, while Joe Willock is also picked. Ainsley Maitland-Niles plays. Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli will look to support Alexandre Lacazette.



If Emery wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos.

Mesut Ozil is not in the squad.
 


Arsenal Team vs Vitoria Guimaraes

Martinez, Bellerin, Holding, Mustafi, Tierney, Torreira, Willock, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Ceballos, Pepe, Chambers, Guendouzi, Kolasinac, Saka

 