Of Course I Expected More Time At Leeds United – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk has conceded that he expected to be given more time at Leeds United, but admits that it was better to leave as he did not find middle ground with new owner Andrea Radrizzani.



Monk spent just one year as Leeds head coach and almost helped them to finish in the promotion playoff spots, which they missed out on due to a late-season collapse.













There were expectations that Monk’s contract would be extended by new owner Radrizzani, but talks between the head coach and the Italian did not result in him staying at Elland Road.



The current Sheffield Wednesday boss conceded that he did expect more time at Leeds, but indicated that the new owner had a different vision for the club and it made sense to go.





He admits that it was better to part ways as he could not agree on certain things with Radrizzani and the plans he had for the club.







Monk said in a press conference when asked whether he expected to be given more times at Leeds: “Of course at the time you expect it [to be given more time]. It was a bit of a surprise, but I've been through all of that.



“At the end of the day new owners come in and they want different things.





“If you can't find that middle ground then you don't need to put yourself in that situation.



“That's how I felt at the time and that's how the club felt at the time.



“Everything else that goes around it, everyone will have opinions, but the truth is the truth and there's no getting away from it.”



Monk went on to manage Middlesbrough and Birmingham City before taking charge of Sheffield Wednesday last month, and has the Owls sitting just a point behind second placed Leeds in the Championship standings.

