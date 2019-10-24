Of Course I Heard That About Chelsea – Ajax Star On Wide of Mark Perception of Blues

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax star Joel Veltman has insisted that Chelsea showed that they still have the financial power and the quality in their squad on Tuesday night despite being perceived as being weaker this season.



Michy Batshuayi scored a late goal to earn the points for Chelsea as they beat Ajax 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in their Champions League group game.













Veltman admits that it never feels nice to lose through a late goal and admits that the game was waiting for one of the two sides to make a vital mistake, which Ajax did.



He conceded that Chelsea were good on the night and did manage to put good pressure on the home side in Amsterdam.





Veltman told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “Losing is never fun, not in such a way.







“The game was waiting for a mistake by a team and ultimately it was down to us.



“Sure, Chelsea were really good. They did put us under pressure, we didn’t really get into our game.”





Ahead of the game, the talk was about Ajax being the favourites to beat Chelsea.



But Veltman feels that Chelsea showed that they are still one of the top clubs with some very good players in their squad.



“Of course you hear – Chelsea are not as good but they have plenty of money and plenty of good players.



“You saw that too a few times.”

